Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Stock Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $100,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,485,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,879,000 after buying an additional 2,570,976 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4,209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,559,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,947,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,380,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,160,000 after purchasing an additional 555,867 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.