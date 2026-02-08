Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 9.52% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $101,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FVAL stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

