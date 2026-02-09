Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Profund Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore lifted their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

