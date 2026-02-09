RFG Advisory LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.92.

Tesla stock opened at $411.11 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 380.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

