Crystal Rock Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.6%

LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,052.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $899.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,203.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

