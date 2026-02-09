Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 402.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $609.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.56. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

