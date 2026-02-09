Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $455.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.83. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $261.25 and a twelve month high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

