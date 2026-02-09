Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.76 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $609.65 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

