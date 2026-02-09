Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Fifty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.6%

AMZN opened at $210.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

