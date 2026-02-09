Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.71. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 380.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.92.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

