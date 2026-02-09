Guggenheim Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $190.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -131.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $157.87. Atlassian has a one year low of $92.32 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $1,129,897.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,767,031.85. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,909,346.32. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,049 shares of company stock valued at $80,308,554. 36.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 50.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 40,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,695,000 after acquiring an additional 121,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Atlassian Raises Annual Revenue Forecast (Reuters)

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Growth Target

Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Target Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes shares dipped despite the beat as investors worry cloud growth may slow and AI competition/feature rollouts elsewhere increase volatility. Investing.com: Shares Dip

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

