Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $135.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLAB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.6%
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories
In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,246 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $595,161.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,944.77. The trade was a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,907. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,073,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 43.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2,804.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 96,404 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.
Key Silicon Laboratories News
Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Deal premium from Texas Instruments: TI agreed to acquire Silicon Labs in an all‑cash transaction valuing SLAB at about $7.5 billion, at $231.00 per share — a material takeover premium that is the primary driver lifting SLAB shares. Silicon Labs Signs $7.5B TI Acquisition Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Price‑target convergence: Citigroup raised its SLAB target to $231 (neutral rating), effectively matching TI’s offer price and reinforcing the deal valuation in the market. Citigroup raises price target on Silicon Labs to $231
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model updates and guidance: KeyCorp issued updated quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (mixed near‑term quarters but a positive FY2026 view), while RBC bumped its target to $205 with a “sector perform” rating — these keep analyst coverage active but are secondary to the takeover news. KeyCorp research on SLAB RBC raises price target
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary and deal rationale: Several articles and analyst notes contextualize the transaction (strategic fit for TI’s fabs and AI/power markets). These shape longer‑term expectations but have less immediate price impact than the takeover premium. MarketBeat: Texas Instruments executes a $7.5B deal and strategy pivot
- Negative Sentiment: Financing/credit risk on acquirer: Moody’s changed TI’s outlook to negative citing the deal, which raises execution and timing risk for the transaction — a potential headwind if the acquirer’s credit profile is pressured. Moody’s changes TI outlook to negative over SLAB deal
- Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism / legal & options activity: Brokers (Needham, KeyBanc, Benchmark and others) issued downgrades or hold ratings and there was unusual volume in put options; additionally, Halper Sadeh LLC is soliciting SLAB shareholders — signals of investor caution and potential litigation/activism that could pressure shares or affect deal dynamics. Needham downgrade Put option activity Halper Sadeh solicitation
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.
