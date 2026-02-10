Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $27.07 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.47.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $380.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

