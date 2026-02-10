Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $48,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 29.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 25.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 46,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $239.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.23. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $240.79.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.34%.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

