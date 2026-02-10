The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.47.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $380.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.71%.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

