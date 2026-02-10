Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $40.61 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.07. The company has a market capitalization of $394.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

