Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $266.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.66. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $262.95 and a one year high of $465.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

