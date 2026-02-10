McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Stake Raised by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $3,371,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,639,161.66. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $335,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,775.64. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,144 shares of company stock worth $7,772,561. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.