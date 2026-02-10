Katamaran Capital LLP Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Katamaran Capital LLP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up about 6.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,085.52. This represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FICO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,975.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,071.43.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,373.92 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,284.30 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,636.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,597.83.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

