McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $58,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $3,371,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,639,161.66. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $335,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,775.64. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,561. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 65.53%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

