Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Wintrust Financial comprises about 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $162.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $714.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $731,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,613.54. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $82,260.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,250.70. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $1,705,730. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.