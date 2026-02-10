Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 29,661 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,661 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 574.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,125,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,833 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 273,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 131,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,318,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 408,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 139,630 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 251.0%. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

