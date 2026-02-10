First National Trust Co Acquires 149,837 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2,917.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,837 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $60.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.