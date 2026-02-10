Capstone (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Capstone Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.52. Capstone shares last traded at $0.5420, with a volume of 113,391 shares.

Capstone Trading Down 1.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.21.

About Capstone

Capstone Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of masonry stone products in the United States. Its masonry stone products include manufactured and natural stone cladding products, natural stone landscape products and related goods for residential and commercial construction. The company was formerly known as Capstone Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Holding Corp. in February 2022. Capstone Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

