Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.1% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.05.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $359.70 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $247.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

