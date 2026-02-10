SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 9,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 138,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,656,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,732,000 after purchasing an additional 242,910 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 401,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 303,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after purchasing an additional 79,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2%

Medtronic stock opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.21.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Featured Articles

