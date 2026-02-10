U.S. Bancorp $USB is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 340,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,917.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 154,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 149,837 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 726.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

