Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,227 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0%

DB opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

