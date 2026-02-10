Waterway Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 153.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,649 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 0.5% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,565,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,266.1% during the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76.3% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 356,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 154,512 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 287,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Shares of CMG opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

