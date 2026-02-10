Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320,765 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DB. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 385.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

