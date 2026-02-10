SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,956. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.89.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $377.29 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

