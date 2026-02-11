21,280 Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,875,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in American Tower by 233.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,221,000 after buying an additional 1,958,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,529,000 after buying an additional 708,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,605,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,790,000 after buying an additional 434,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.79.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE AMT opened at $178.45 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.