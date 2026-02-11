ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 20,770 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.4% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $527,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, CLSA increased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $273.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

