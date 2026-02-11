Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 2346441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 249.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,162,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $107,603,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,697 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

