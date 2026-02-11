Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,305 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $23,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference; management reiterated confidence in deal pipelines and client activity, which supports advisory and underwriting revenue expectations. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Presents at UBS Financial Services Conference 2026 Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: CEO David Solomon said financial sponsors (PE firms) under pressure to return capital may boost dealmaking — a direct tailwind for M&A, leveraged finance and advisory fees. Goldman Sachs CEO says financial sponsors may boost dealmaking activity
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman is lead arranger for up to $1B acquisition financing for Presidio — an example of fee-bearing financing activity and balance-sheet-led client solutions. This highlights GS’s wholesale financing and syndication franchise at work. Presidio Announces Proposed $1 Billion Acquisition Financing Facility with Goldman Sachs
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman projects a rebound in the U.S. IPO market to a record ~$160B in 2026 — if realized, this would boost underwriting fees and equity capital markets revenue. Goldman Sachs (GS) Forecasts U.S. IPO Market Will Hit a Record $160 Billion This Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s research and strategy pieces (memory market, software picks, REIT lists) keep GS visible across equity research and institutional flow — supportive of fee and trading relationships but not immediately revenue-binding. 4 Beaten‑Down Software Stocks To Buy After Sector Crash: Goldman Sachs
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces highlighting GS as a blue‑chip stock pick or covering analyst ratings/price-target moves keep investor focus on fundamentals and multiples but are routine and have mixed near-term impact. 5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy as Dow Hits a New Milestone
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman traders and research highlighted elevated market fragility and warned U.S. stocks remain vulnerable to further selling; weaker markets could pressure trading revenue and risk-taking activity. Goldman Traders Warn Stock Selling Isn’t Over in Choppy Market
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Solomon described the recent software-sector rout as “too broad,” implicitly flagging downside risk in tech positions and market volatility that can weight trading and principal-investing results. Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon calls software rout ‘too broad’ as Wall Street looks to steady investor nerves
GS stock opened at $948.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $914.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $820.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $984.70.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
