Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.21 and a 200 day moving average of $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $369.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

