Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PULS opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

