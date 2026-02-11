Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 5,181 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after acquiring an additional 84,553 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of GOOG opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.75. The company has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $350.15.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EU regulators gave unconditional approval to Alphabet’s proposed $32B acquisition of Wiz, removing a major regulatory overhang on that deal. Google secures EU antitrust approval for $32 billion Wiz acquisition
- Positive Sentiment: Investor demand for the debt was strong — the offering was increased and reports say total take exceeded $30B — signaling appetite for high‑quality corporate debt and Alphabet’s credit. Alphabet boosts debt sale again as total raise exceeds $30 billion, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: Several institutional filings show portfolio additions to GOOG in recent 13F updates, indicating continued long‑term buyer interest from some funds. HOMESTEAD ADVISERS CORP added GOOG shares
- Neutral Sentiment: The 100‑year, 6.125% bond is a rare, strategic move: it locks long‑term funding for AI capex but introduces unique duration and inflation risks that investors must price differently than normal corporate debt. Alphabet to sell rare 100-year bond to fund AI expansion, memo
- Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental backdrop remains solid: strong Q4 results and robust Google Cloud growth support the capex plan, but heavier spending guidance raises near‑term cash‑flow questions. Alphabet Q4 takeaway: Doubling down on cloud and AI investments
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction skewed negative as some investors interpret the massive debt raise and century bond as “sticker shock,” prompting selling and short‑term anxiety about leverage and capital allocation. Google Stock Stalls as $20B Century Bond Sale Sparks Debt Anxiety
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational and legal headlines (a TechCrunch report about data handed to ICE, trademark suit by Autodesk, ongoing trials) add regulatory/PR risk that can pressure sentiment. Google sent personal and financial information of student journalist to ICE
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling and some fund reductions were reported this week, which can exacerbate downward pressure when combined with the debt headlines. Mawer Investment Management decreased GOOG holdings
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.47.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
