Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115,951 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 14.1% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 177,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $219,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $318.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,380. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.47.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

