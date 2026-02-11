Revolution Medicines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 22,906 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average volume of 4,168 put options.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Revolution Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.01. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,567.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 232,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,858,268.58. This trade represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,590,370. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,792 shares of company stock valued at $16,647,040. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,002.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.