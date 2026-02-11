WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 15.8% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.03. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

