WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 15.8% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.03. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.
Apple News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $340 and kept an “outperform” rating — a sizable upside vs. the current stock level that supports bullish analyst momentum for AAPL.
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s Mark Newman says a strong iPhone 17 cycle is driving better‑than‑expected revenue and helped the firm hike its price target. Strong iPhone 17 cycle giving better than expected revenue, says Bernstein’s Mark Newman
- Positive Sentiment: Apple’s latest quarter showed surging revenue and free-cash-flow margins, prompting some analysts and options traders to lift targets and consider bullish option strategies — a direct fundamental tailwind for valuation.
- Positive Sentiment: Media and commentators note Apple’s conservative approach to AI capex (avoiding huge data‑center spending) as a profit-preserving advantage versus hyperscalers, reinforcing margin resilience. Jim Cramer on Apple (AAPL): “Doesn’t Hurt That They’ve Avoided Spending Hundreds of Billions of Dollars on Data Centers”
- Positive Sentiment: Supply-chain checks suggest a “solid outlook” for Apple components and inventory, which supports near‑term revenue visibility. Apple in focus as GF says supply chain survey suggests ‘solid outlook’
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple and Google agreed to app‑store changes to satisfy the UK regulator — this reduces regulatory overhang in that market but is incremental to global revenue. Apple and Google agree app store changes to appease UK regulator
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for Feb. 10 appears to be erroneous (shows zero shares and NaN change) — not a meaningful signal for shares today.
- Neutral Sentiment: High‑profile investors (e.g., Peter Thiel’s fund) including Apple in a contrarian AI exposure list provides some institutional endorsement but is not a catalyst by itself. Thiel Bypasses Palantir and Nvidia for Meta, Tesla, Apple in Contrarian AI Play
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces raise caution: some investors warn the Magnificent 7 (including AAPL) could underperform amid rising capex and rotation risks, which can pressure multiples. Why This Investor Thinks Magnificent 7 Stocks May Underperform This Year
- Negative Sentiment: Questions persist in the press about Apple’s AI positioning and whether it may be falling behind peers — any signs of execution gaps on AI could weigh on sentiment and multiples. Is Apple Falling Behind in Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Here’s What CEO Tim Cook Just Said.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
