Candriam S.C.A. Buys 541,441 Shares of Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,441 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.99% of Immunome worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Immunome alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Immunome during the second quarter valued at $428,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunome by 393.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 151,343 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at $793,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMNM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Immunome Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Isaac Barchas sold 383,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $8,330,768.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,031,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,157,874.94. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $100,018.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 665,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,070,122.10. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 68,518 shares of company stock worth $1,453,958 in the last three months. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunome Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.