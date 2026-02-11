Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s 10th Largest Position

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%
AVGO stock opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.93 and its 200 day moving average is $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong AI spending from big tech supports Broadcom’s revenue outlook and demand for data‑center and networking chips, a bullish catalyst for AVGO. Broadcom Gains As Big Tech Boosts AI Spending For 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Planned tariff exemptions for certain advanced semiconductors could reduce costs / supply friction for leading chip suppliers, potentially benefiting Broadcom’s end markets and margins. 6 Chip Stocks Set to Benefit Most From Big Tech Tariff Exemption
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry pieces highlight Broadcom as a semiconductor beneficiary of ongoing AI and cloud infrastructure investment, reinforcing a favorable secular growth narrative. 3 Stocks to Buy From the Prospering Semiconductor Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom has been a frequently searched/trending stock in financial media; increased attention can boost volatility but doesn’t itself change fundamentals. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary calls tech stocks “noisy” and momentum‑driven today — this can produce short‑term swings in AVGO unrelated to long‑term fundamentals. ORCL, AVGO and MU Forecast – Technology Stocks Noisy and Looking for Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons and buy/hold debates (e.g., Broadcom vs. Meta) are driving analyst attention but offer mixed conclusions for investors depending on risk/time horizon. Broadcom or Meta Platforms? Which Is the Better Buy
- Negative Sentiment: A Forbes piece contrasts Micron’s faster growth trajectory with Broadcom’s, highlighting competitive growth concerns that can weigh on valuations if investors rotate to higher‑growth names. How Micron’s Growth Engine Beats Out Broadcom
- Negative Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data today appears to contain errors (zeros/NaN) and should not be taken as genuine positioning evidence; nevertheless, lighter intraday volume and recent strong gains make AVGO susceptible to short‑term profit‑taking. (Background trading/volume data provided by market feeds.)
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
