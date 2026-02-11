Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s 10th Largest Position

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.93 and its 200 day moving average is $340.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

