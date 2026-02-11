Candriam S.C.A. Sells 411,333 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,333 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of BE opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -391.63, a PEG ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $167,750.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486,449.01. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.