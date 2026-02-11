Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,856 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.05% of UL Solutions worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in UL Solutions by 48.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 3,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UL Solutions by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

UL Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.11. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters’ Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company’s core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.