Nutrien (NTR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $5.2619 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NTR opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $73.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $54,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

