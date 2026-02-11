Candriam S.C.A. Has $11.20 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 39.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 12,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 2.3%

Prologis stock opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $140.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.