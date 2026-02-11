BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.9999 and last traded at $111.6250, with a volume of 3199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) is a Hong Kong-based banking group that operates as the Hong Kong subsidiary of Bank of China. The group is a licensed bank and one of the territory’s note-issuing banks, participating in the issuance of Hong Kong dollar banknotes. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, positioning itself as a major participant in Hong Kong’s financial services sector.

BOC Hong Kong’s businesses include retail banking services such as deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and credit cards, together with wealth management and private banking solutions.

