64,048 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by a16z Perennial Management L.P.

a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,130,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

