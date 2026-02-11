Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $568,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,579 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

